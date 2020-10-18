Packers Running Back’s Tom Brady Comment Is Going Viral

A Green Bay Packers running back had a pretty funny comment about Tom Brady this week. The comment continues to go viral before Sunday’s major showdown.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams was asked to pick between his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and Brady.

Williams didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Come on, man,” Williams said on The Jamaal Williams Show, per the New York Post. “I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?

“That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? He’s too smart for that.”

Brady, of course, appeared to forget what down it was in a loss to the Chicago Bears earlier this season.

Sunday afternoon, Brady and the Bucs will take on Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers is excited for the matchup.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” Rodgers said of Brady. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.