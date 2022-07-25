Packers Schedule Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

A big group of Packers fans are apparently fed up with the team's schedule in recent years.

Per Packers CEO Mark Murphy, he's well aware the majority of fans want more home noon games.

However, the issue is that the team often plays in the later time slots, which are typically reserved for the better teams.

Fans, meanwhile, want more noon games because it makes the postgame drive home much more manageable.

“Here’s the reality: if we have a lot of noon home games, we’re a s—y team," said Murphy.

Here's what Packers fans are saying about the dilemma.

"I’ve always preferred the 3:25 slot. Tailgate, enjoy the noon games that are on, go watch a Packers Dub, and then watch the highlights in prep for SNF," one fan wrote.

"You are from GB and don’t have a 9 hour drive after," a fan responded.

"This is facts! Idk which fans are saying they want more noon games but I prefer the 3:25 start," said Edgar J. Figueroa.

"For contrast, the #Bears have 7 Noon home games. The only one that's not at Noon is Week 18 vs the Vikings with a TBD for the time in case of a flex. The game will likely be kept at Noon," wrote jMac.

Packers fans may want noon games, but that also means the team probably isn't very good.