Report: Packers Looking At Trades For 1 Position After Saints Loss

Is the sky falling already in Green Bay? Perhaps so. We’re just one week into the 2021 season and the Packers are exploring trades to upgrade a certain position.

Green Bay began the year with a season-opening 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. And it wasn’t like there was one obvious flaw. The Packers as a whole played uninspired and slow against an explosive Saints offense and aggressive defense.

According to a report, Green Bay has already begun seeking trades to upgrade at the linebacker position. The Packers need more high-impact players in the front seven, particularly at inside linebacker. Unfortunately, it may be too late to persuade another team to orchestrate a trade.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Packers have been working the phone lines but haven’t had luck striking a deal.

“I’ve heard the Green Bay Packers were working the phones early in the week to get some linebacker help for their defense following the 38-3 drubbing by the Saints,” Jones wrote. “Green Bay (obviously) didn’t get much in the way of help, though, as teams who may have been willing to part with linebackers two weeks ago didn’t want to do it now that the season has begun and injuries have already taken place.”

The Packers will probably have to wait a few weeks until losing teams start selling. At that point though, it may be too late.

Green Bay is a dysfunctional organization at the moment. The Aaron Rodgers distractions haven’t gone anywhere, they’ve just been swept under the rug.

Fortunately for the Packers, they’ll have a chance to right the ship next Monday against the Detroit Lions. It’s not just a winnable game, it’s a must-win game for a team in need of a pulse.

The Packers take on the Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

