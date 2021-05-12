With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ status this offseason, the Green Bay Packers are officially in the market for a veteran quarterback.

Outside of Rodgers, the Packers only have Jordan Love on their depth chart. While it’s possible that Love will be ready to start Week 1 of the regular season, Green Bay needs another signal-caller on its roster if Rodgers is out of the picture.

According to Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are showing interest in former first-round pick Blake Bortles.

“The Packers have shown an interest in former Rams/Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and a visit appears likely,” Silverstein tweeted. “With in-person workouts scheduled to begin Monday and Jordan Love the only QB expected to take part, seems there’s a good chance he could be signed.”

Bortles began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before having brief stints with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Adding an experienced quarterback like Bortles wouldn’t be the worst move in the world for Green Bay. At the very least, he could be a solid backup behind either Love or Rodgers.

Besides, the quarterback market isn’t exactly filled with intriguing options right now. If the Packers don’t want Bortles, they may have to settle for Brian Hoyer or Nick Mullens.