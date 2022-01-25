Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers saw their season come to a disappointing end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers – again.

Two years after losing to the 49ers in the NFC title game, the Packers once again entered this weekend’s game as the favorite. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers and company failed to take advantage and lost on a last-second field goal.

With their season officially over, all eyes are on the 2022 season. Green Bay already started making a few roster moves with the offseason just a few days old.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced it signed 10 free agents. Here’s the full list of free agents:

QB Kurt Benkert

WR Chris Blair

CB Kabion Ento

QB Danny Etling

S Innis Gaines

LB La’Darius Hamilton

C Michal Menet

K JJ Molson

T/G Cole Van Lanen

LB Ray Wilborn

Green Bay noted that all 10 of those players spent time on the team’s practice squad this season.

Packers fans are more worried about the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Will both be back next year?