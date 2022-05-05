Packers Make First Round Pick Signing: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt became the first 2022 first-round pick to sign their rookie contract.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers and Wyatt reached an agreement on a four-year, fully guaranteed $12.86 million deal. His contract includes a $6.53 million signing bonus.

Wyatt's contract was the first domino to fall, which means we could see other first-round picks sign their rookie deals very soon.

The timing of this deal makes sense for Wyatt. With rookie minicamp about to begin, he no longer has to worry about his contract.

Of course, Packers fans are thrilled with this news. Now, they're waiting for Quay Walker to sign his rookie contract.

Wyatt was an impact player at Georgia, racking up 113 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Packers are hopeful Wyatt can take their defense to the next level this upcoming season.