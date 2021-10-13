Packers Sign Wide Receiver To Their Active Roster

With an open roster spot and a need for additional pass-catching help, the Green Bay Packers decided to elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday’s rivalry game against the Chicago Bears.

According to announcement from the organization, fourth-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown signed to Green Bay’s active roster for the team’s Week 6 contest.

St. Brown, a former sixth round pick, has spent the entire season on the Packers’ practice squad. He’s already been elevated for three games this year, where he’s played 29 snaps on offense and 20 on special teams. Given the fact that the Packers have already called him numerous times, the team had no other choice but to sign him to the active roster.

In his three appearances this season, St. Brown has made one catch for no gain and two tackles on special teams.

#Packers sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster & CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 13, 2021

St. Brown will add receiving depth to the Packers roster for Sunday’s game against the Bears, which Green Bay certainly needs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling remains on the injured reserve for at least another week, leaving a huge hole at the position.

With St. Brown headed up to the active roster, newly signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar will fill his place on the practice squad.

St. Brown hasn’t fully lived up to the expectations that the Packers had forr him when they drafted him in 2018 out of Notre Dame. After he made 21 catches during his rookie year, the 25-year-old has hauled in just eight total receptions since.

Perhaps this new opportunity on the active roster will give St. Brown a chance to breakthrough. He’ll suit up with the rest of the Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Chicago.