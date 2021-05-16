The Packers Signed 2 New Quarterbacks This Week

While the Green Bay Packers hope to clear up their situation with Aaron Rodgers, the franchise has added some more depth at the quarterback position.

The NFC North franchise officially signed two new quarterbacks this week, bringing the total number of QBs on the roster to four.

Earlier this week, the Packers signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles. He will serve as some veteran insurance for the position.

“Shoot, he led his team to the AFC Championship,” Matt LaFleur said of Bortles. “They almost knocked off the Patriots.”

Bortles isn’t the only quarterback the Packers added this week. On Saturday, Green Bay officially signed Kurt Benkert, who had participated in rookie minicamp.

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻 I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

Benkert played college football at Virginia and East Carolina. He was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent the past three years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, the priority in Green Bay is making sure that Rodgers sticks around. However, there are no updates at the moment.

“I’ve got nothing new to update,” LaFleur said. “We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. We’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”