Just a few days ago, the Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers…again.

Two years ago, the Packers entered the NFC title game as the favorite, only to fall to the 49ers. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers and company entered as the favorite once again this weekend, only to fall on a walk-off field goal.

With their season officially over, all eyes are on the 2022 season. Green Bay already started making a few roster moves with the offseason just a few days old.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced it signed a veteran wide receiver and corner.

#Packers sign WR Rico Gafford & CB Kiondre Thomas https://t.co/5uWUGtn6VR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2022

Gafford played his collegiate football at Wyoming before eventually going undrafted in 2018. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent.

He was released by the Titans following training came and then spent three seasons on the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad and active roster. During his time with the Raiders, he appeared in eight games with one start, hauling in two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran wideout spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. He then signed a deal with the Denver Broncos where he served on the team’s practice squad.

Now he’s headed to Green Bay.