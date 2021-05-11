Packers Reportedly Made A ‘Significant’ Offer To Aaron Rodgers

Although Aaron Rodgers seems completely done with the Green Bay Packers, the organization is doing everything possible to get back into the good graces of its disgruntled MVP quarterback. That includes working hard to hash out a contract extension with the 37-year-old.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both Rodgers and the Packers have been at the table trying to strike a new deal. The team’s front office has reportedly made the three-time MVP a “significant long-term contract extension offer” but nothing has come of the negotiations just yet. Rodgers remains hesitant to sign a new deal while the Packers have maintained that they intend to keep him on the roster in 2021.

Here’s more from Rapoport’s segment on NFL Now on Monday:

“Where the Packers and Aaron Rodgers are is basically where they have been, I would say, for the last several weeks. They’re not anywhere. They are not in a good place. They are not happy with each other. The Packers have done a lot of different things to try and make Aaron Rodgers happy to make him come back to them a little bit. They’ve made him a significant long-term contract extension offer. The two sides have been negotiating, so it’s not like they’ve just been talking to themselves here. There has been engagement from Rodgers’ side… Coming together and working it out is still on the table. We’ll have to see if they can do it in time where it kind of means something this spring.”

From NFL Now: The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have a complicated relationship. And it could go in any direction right now. pic.twitter.com/nnlAEpjBhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Bob McGinn, the Packers have offered Rodgers a deal to make him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. However, it seems like the 37-year-old can’t be swayed by a generous sum of money.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos continued to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 2020 MVP. ESPN insider Jeff Darlington explained on Tuesday morning why he thought Rodgers heading west would make sense.

“The Denver Broncos are what the Tampa Bay Bucs were to Tom Brady,” Darlington said, via NESN. “They have this roster there that maybe we don’t talk about as a Super Bowl contender without Aaron Rodgers, but the second he signs, all of sudden things start to come together. To me, it makes the most sense. It’s the most logical landing spot and, quite honestly, also the most realistic landing spot.”

This situation is far from over, so stay tuned for more on the growing unrest in Green Bay.

