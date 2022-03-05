Look: Packers Star Not Happy About Wedding News Leak

On Saturday afternoon, Michael Silver of Bally Sports announced that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will have his wedding this weekend. He also reported that Aaron Rodgers will officiate his teammate’s wedding.

“Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California,” Silver tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild.”

Judging by Bakhtiari’s reply, he wasn’t pleased that Silver posted that information on social media.

“Mike…What the actual f—,” Bakhtiari replied.

Mike…What the actual fuck?. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 5, 2022

One fan had the following response to Bakhtiari’s tweet: “Is this untrue? If it’s true, then this is part of the cost of that huge contract you have.”

Ironically enough, Silver replied, “Please respect David’s perspective on the happiest day of his life. Totally understandable.”

Please respect David's perspective on the happiest day of his life. Totally understandable. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2022

Silver probably didn’t mean to cause an uproar, but his response was pretty odd considering he was first to break the news.

Of course, Silver’s initial tweet drew a lot of attention. The NFL world is waiting to see what’s next for Rodgers, who is expected to announce a decision fairly soon.

Hopefully, Bakhtiari can enjoy his special day without dealing with a lot of outside noise.