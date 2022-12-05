Packers Star Texted Bears Player To Apologize After Game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Jaire Alexander of Green Bay Packers gestures during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

There's still a place for civility in one of the NFL's longest-standing and fiercest rivalries.

After yesterday's win over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander called his former teammate, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown a "scrub." St. Brown managed to haul in a 56-yard reception while being guarded by Alexander during the game.

“Man, he a scrub,” Alexander said in the postgame locker room. “I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

As it turns out, Alexander later texted St. Brown to apologize after making his comments. The Chicago wideout said he not only didn't know what the apology was for at the time, but also wasn't phased when he heard about Alexander's quotes.

"It was probably heat of the moment for him," St. Brown said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "I don’t take anything personal. It is what it is."

The Packers beat the Bears 28-19 to move to 5-8 on the season.

Alexander helped seal with the win with a late interception, ironically on a pass that was intended for St. Brown.