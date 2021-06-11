The Spun

Look: 2 Packers Stars Had Perfect Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Last Night

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones running with the football.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Milwaukee Bucks managed to take down the Brooklyn Nets and cut into their series lead on Thursday night.

There were plenty of fans at Fiserv Forum for Game 3, of course, yet there two in particular who stood out from the rest of the pack.

During the final seconds of last night’s game, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were jumping for joy on the sidelines. Thankfully, ESPN’s camera crew caught them celebrating courtside.

Jones and Smith have been to Bucks games in the past, so this is nothing new to them. However, it’s not everyday that your favorite team wins a thrilling matchup against Kevin Durant and Nets.

Here’s the celebration from Jones and Smith:

Jones and Smith were wearing customized jerseys that had their names on the back of them.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is often seen in the crowd at Bucks games, but unfortunately he wasn’t there on Thursday night. He did tweet about the game after it went final, posting the following message: “W.”

Milwaukee will try to even up its series with Brooklyn on Sunday. Game 4 is currently set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.