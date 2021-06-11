It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Milwaukee Bucks managed to take down the Brooklyn Nets and cut into their series lead on Thursday night.

There were plenty of fans at Fiserv Forum for Game 3, of course, yet there two in particular who stood out from the rest of the pack.

During the final seconds of last night’s game, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were jumping for joy on the sidelines. Thankfully, ESPN’s camera crew caught them celebrating courtside.

Jones and Smith have been to Bucks games in the past, so this is nothing new to them. However, it’s not everyday that your favorite team wins a thrilling matchup against Kevin Durant and Nets.

Here’s the celebration from Jones and Smith:

Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith and RB Aaron Jones hyped at the Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/k75iQwMJpR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 11, 2021

Jones and Smith were wearing customized jerseys that had their names on the back of them.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is often seen in the crowd at Bucks games, but unfortunately he wasn’t there on Thursday night. He did tweet about the game after it went final, posting the following message: “W.”

Milwaukee will try to even up its series with Brooklyn on Sunday. Game 4 is currently set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.