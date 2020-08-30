The Spun

Packers Star’s Tweet About Brian Urlacher Is Going Viral

Brian Urlacher on the field for the Chicago Bears.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 19, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A prominent Green Bay Packers star has weighed in on the controversial remarks by former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher.

The former Chicago linebacker made headlines earlier this week for his reaction to the NBA player boycotts.

Urlacher, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, took a shot at NBA players for sitting out of playoff games.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” his message said on Instagram. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Urlacher was criticized heavily for his Instagram Story post.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams joined in on the criticizing with a viral tweet of his own.

The Chicago Bears have distanced themselves from Urlacher in the wake of his comment.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the NFC North franchise wrote on Twitter.

One of Urlacher’s old teammates took a shot at him, too.

“The comment @BUrlacher54 posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence,” former Bears running back Matt Forte said. “But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts.”


