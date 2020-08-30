Packers Star’s Tweet About Brian Urlacher Is Going Viral

A prominent Green Bay Packers star has weighed in on the controversial remarks by former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher.

The former Chicago linebacker made headlines earlier this week for his reaction to the NBA player boycotts.

Urlacher, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, took a shot at NBA players for sitting out of playoff games.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” his message said on Instagram. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Brian Urlacher calls out NBA players pic.twitter.com/JNAkngSq5b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2020

Urlacher was criticized heavily for his Instagram Story post.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams joined in on the criticizing with a viral tweet of his own.

Oh btw that @BUrlacher54 dude is a chump. Straight 🤡🤡🤡. Night — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2020

The Chicago Bears have distanced themselves from Urlacher in the wake of his comment.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the NFC North franchise wrote on Twitter.

One of Urlacher’s old teammates took a shot at him, too.

“The comment @BUrlacher54 posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence,” former Bears running back Matt Forte said. “But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts.”