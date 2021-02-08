Packers Tight End Sends A Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

Coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances, the Packers are hoping to sustain their success through the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay and beyond. But Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis has made it very clear what Rodgers’ role in that will be.

Speaking to TMZ this weekend, Lewis declared that the Packers can’t possibly trade Aaron Rodgers. He stated that Rodgers “is Green Bay” and that he must be a part of what they’re doing moving forward.

“He is Green Bay,” Lewis said of Rodgers. “If we want to do what we want to do, year in and year out, he has to be a part of it.”

Rodgers was named the 2020 NFL MVP over the weekend, capping off a 13-3 season where he threw a career-high 48 touchdowns. But their season ended with disappointment with a Lambeau loss in the NFC title game.

Packers' Marcedes Lewis Says Aaron Rodgers Will Never Be Traded, 'He Is Green Bay' https://t.co/idDEzv7GhI — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2021

Following the loss, Aaron Rodgers rather candidly said that he felt his future with the Packers was up in the air.

But in the days that followed, just about every member of the Packers brass has stated (multiple times) that Rodgers will not be traded.

Nevertheless, it’s a bit hard to take the team at their word when Rodgers’ heir-apparent – rookie QB Jordan Love – is riding the bench.

Aaron Rodgers may not finish his NFL career with the Packers. But the team isn’t ready to move on from him just yet.