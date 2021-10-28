Packers Tight End Has 3-Word Message For Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers received unfortunate news this morning regarding the status of Davante Adams for Thursday night’s game.

Adams was unable to clear COVID-19 protocols and will miss Thursday night’s Packers-Cardinals game. It’s a significant loss for a Green Bay which so heavily relies on the Aaron Rodgers-to-Adams connection.

“#Packers star WR Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols by tonight and is out vs the #AZCardinals, sources say,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Twitter. “He did not travel, so this was likely. Now for sure.”

With Adams out of the lineup, Rodgers will have to rely on his other weapons – including tight end Marcedes Lewis – to help him out in the passing game. Lewis seems up for the task based on his latest Instagram message to Adams.

“Got you brother,” Lewis said.

“Got you brother.” @MarcedesLewis89 with a very clear message for @tae15adams on IG before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/b2uG0pO7uQ — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 28, 2021

It’ll be fascinating to see how Aaron Rodgers will approach tonight’s game plan. It’s plausible the Packers turn to their rushing attack and try to slow down the game and keep the ball out of Kyler Murray’s hands as much as possible.

The Cardinals offense is explosive. Once they get going, it’s almost impossible to stop them. The Packers will have to be sharp and keep a spy on Murray as much as possible.

The Packers take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals tonight at 8:20a p.m. ET on FOX.

Adams, meanwhile, should be able to return for the Packers in Week 9.