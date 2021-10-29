The Green Bay Packers were already down their top three wide receivers last night, when they handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season. Now, Robert Tonyan, the tight end who broke out in 2020, may join that list.

Tonyan has had a relatively quiet 2021 season, but was expected to take on added pass catching responsibility on Thursday. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both out due to COVID-19, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling remained out with the hamstring injury suffered in Week 3.

The big tight end caught three passes for 49 yards, but went down with a bad-looking knee injury. While no diagnosis is out yet, it sounds like the Packers may have to prepare to be without him for a while.

“It appears that, based on the look of the injury and the words of (Packers head coach) Matt LaFleur afterward, that Robert Tonyan has suffered a major injury,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said this morning. “He’s going to have tests today, an MRI on that knee, but this one certainly doesn’t look good.”

From @GMFB: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray says his ankle is fine, while #Packers TE Robert Tonyan appeared to have suffered a significant knee injury. pic.twitter.com/y4YbAFcfim — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Rapoport mentioned LaFleur’s comments after the game, which certainly indicate that the team believes the tight end suffered a major injury. “I’m sick for him,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur got emotional talking about Bobby Tonyan. He didn’t say how severe his knee injury was but his comments and tone said a lot. “I’m sick for him. I sick for us. My heart goes out to him.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the NFL’s best red zone threats a year ago, catching 52 of his 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. The start to his 2021 season had been a bit more muted by comparison (18/204/2), but he’s still a huge part of what Green Bay does on offense.

In his absence, we should see a lot more of veteran Marcedes Lewis, as well as second year tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara.

