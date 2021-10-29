The Spun

Report: Packers Starter May Have Suffered ‘Significant Knee Injury’ Thursday

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan catches a pass.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 05: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers were already down their top three wide receivers last night, when they handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season. Now, Robert Tonyan, the tight end who broke out in 2020, may join that list.

Tonyan has had a relatively quiet 2021 season, but was expected to take on added pass catching responsibility on Thursday. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both out due to COVID-19, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling remained out with the hamstring injury suffered in Week 3.

The big tight end caught three passes for 49 yards, but went down with a bad-looking knee injury. While no diagnosis is out yet, it sounds like the Packers may have to prepare to be without him for a while.

“It appears that, based on the look of the injury and the words of (Packers head coach) Matt LaFleur afterward, that Robert Tonyan has suffered a major injury,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said this morning. “He’s going to have tests today, an MRI on that knee, but this one certainly doesn’t look good.”

Rapoport mentioned LaFleur’s comments after the game, which certainly indicate that the team believes the tight end suffered a major injury. “I’m sick for him,” LaFleur said.

Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the NFL’s best red zone threats a year ago, catching 52 of his 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. The start to his 2021 season had been a bit more muted by comparison (18/204/2), but he’s still a huge part of what Green Bay does on offense.

In his absence, we should see a lot more of veteran Marcedes Lewis, as well as second year tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara.

