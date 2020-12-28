The Spun

Major Officiating Controversy In Packers vs. Titans Game

Titans vs. Packers field goal.NBC.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans featured a pretty big officiating controversy.

Tennessee appeared to block Green Bay’s field goal attempt, but the block was called off due to an “offsides” penalty.

But was the Titans defender actually offsides?

He did not appear to be.

Titans fans are pretty furious with the result here. Green Bay is leading Tennessee, 19-7, but it could be closer if not for the officiating mistake.

The officiating expert on NBC’s broadcast admitted that the penalty was wrong. Terry McAulay said on NBC that the Titans defender was not offsides.

“Terry McAulay says on TV the offsides penalty on Kalu should NOT have been called. Wiped out Hooker’s great return off the blocked field goal,” Teresa Walker tweeted.

There’s still a lot of football left in this one, but the Titans probably got shafted here.

Tennessee is still attempting to lock up a playoff berth. The Titans are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but losses in Week 16 and Week 17 would have them falling pretty far, potentially out of the race.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game is airing on NBC.


