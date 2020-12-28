Major Officiating Controversy In Packers vs. Titans Game

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans featured a pretty big officiating controversy.

Tennessee appeared to block Green Bay’s field goal attempt, but the block was called off due to an “offsides” penalty.

But was the Titans defender actually offsides?

He did not appear to be.

Allegedly the Titans were offsides here, which wiped away a blocked FG that was returned all the way to the Packers 18 #TENvsGB pic.twitter.com/jtBzQ1tUFI — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 28, 2020

Titans fans are pretty furious with the result here. Green Bay is leading Tennessee, 19-7, but it could be closer if not for the officiating mistake.

It’s pretty obvious he’s offside here – look at the red line #titans pic.twitter.com/wukMm9dOQQ — Joe Horns Cell Phone (@JoeHornsPhone) December 28, 2020

No one was offsides. That is a bad call. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 28, 2020

How was this guy offsides on that blocked fg , and he’s behind like 4 other people on the line? ⁦@ClayTravis⁩ ⁦@_Cainer⁩ @titans pic.twitter.com/hnWjI3aC0R — Justin Blair (@jredblair) December 28, 2020

The officiating expert on NBC’s broadcast admitted that the penalty was wrong. Terry McAulay said on NBC that the Titans defender was not offsides.

“Terry McAulay says on TV the offsides penalty on Kalu should NOT have been called. Wiped out Hooker’s great return off the blocked field goal,” Teresa Walker tweeted.

Terry McAulay says on TV the offsides penalty on Kalu should NOT have been called. Wiped out Hooker’s great return off the blocked field goal. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 28, 2020

There’s still a lot of football left in this one, but the Titans probably got shafted here.

Tennessee is still attempting to lock up a playoff berth. The Titans are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but losses in Week 16 and Week 17 would have them falling pretty far, potentially out of the race.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game is airing on NBC.