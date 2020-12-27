Snow, Wind In The Forecast For NFL Game This Evening

What’s better than a big-time NFL game in the snow? The answer is pretty much nothing.

Snowfall and heavy winds are in the forecast for this evening’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday Night Football.

Action Network had some details on the forecast:

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to dip into the teens in Green Bay, with four inches of snow possible throughout the day and night. The latest forecast suggests snow will taper off around 10 p.m. ET, but it’s the wind that should be catching the attention of bettors. Sports Insights’ weather data is forecasting 15-17 mph breezes blowing directly across Lambeau Field throughout the entire game, which shouldn’t make the passing or kicking games all that fun.

This should be a fun one.

Tonight’s game will feature two legitimate Super Bowl contenders in Green Bay and Tennessee.

The game will be televised on NBC.