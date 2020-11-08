The Spun

Packers Reportedly Made 2 Notable Trade Offers This Week

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers weren’t able to pull the trigger on any notable NFL trade deadline moves, but that doesn’t mean the NFC North franchise didn’t try.

Green Bay was linked heavily to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller heading into Thursday’s deadline. However, the Packers and Texans were unable to work out a deal.

“Alas, the field-stretching wide receiver will not be traded and is staying put with the Houston Texans as the Texans and Green Bay Packers could not agree on value ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported,” NFL.com wrote.

Fuller isn’t the only big name the Packers pursued, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the Packers also made a run at New York Giants defensive captain Dalvin Tomlinson.

Source said they attempted to trade for Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, though NYG resisted dealing the captain even though he’s in the final year of his deal,” he reported today.

The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship Game last season, once again appear to be in contention in the NFC.

Green Bay is now 6-2 on the season following Thursday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.