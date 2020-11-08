Packers Reportedly Made 2 Notable Trade Offers This Week

The Green Bay Packers weren’t able to pull the trigger on any notable NFL trade deadline moves, but that doesn’t mean the NFC North franchise didn’t try.

Green Bay was linked heavily to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller heading into Thursday’s deadline. However, the Packers and Texans were unable to work out a deal.

“Alas, the field-stretching wide receiver will not be traded and is staying put with the Houston Texans as the Texans and Green Bay Packers could not agree on value ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported,” NFL.com wrote.

Fuller isn’t the only big name the Packers pursued, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the Packers also made a run at New York Giants defensive captain Dalvin Tomlinson.

“Source said they attempted to trade for Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, though NYG resisted dealing the captain even though he’s in the final year of his deal,” he reported today.

#Packers made a run at #Texans WR Will Fuller this week, but that wasn’t the only standout they offered a mid-round pick for. Source said they attempted to trade for #Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, tho NYG resisted dealing the captain even though he’s in the final year of his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship Game last season, once again appear to be in contention in the NFC.

Green Bay is now 6-2 on the season following Thursday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.