Packers Reportedly Tried To Make Aaron Rodgers Highest-Paid QB

Ever since Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustrations with the Green Bay Packers, the organization has been trying its hardest to de-escalate the situation.

Last week, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that multiple members of the Packers visited Rodgers in an effort to change his stance regarding a potential trade. So far those attempts have been unsuccessful, which is why the three-time MVP continues to dominate the headlines.

It turns out Green Bay’s front office wasn’t trying to mend its relationship with Rodgers by just using its words, it was willing to give him a raise.

According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, the Packers offered to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL this offseason.

Rodgers is set to make $33.5 million this season, which is currently the fifth-best salary in the league. Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback at the moment, as he has an average salary of $45 million.

Handing out a new deal to Rodgers is certainly one way to fix a relationship, especially considering how much money would be at stake.

Rodgers has not accepted a new deal from the Packers at this time, casting some serious doubt over his future with his franchise.

The latest reports surrounding Rodgers state that he will not return to the team as long as general manager Brian Gutekunst is part of the regime.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Rodgers’ situation when they’re available.