Packers Veteran Sends Clear Message About NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers are off to the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, took down the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday. The Packers, led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, beat the Rams, 32-18, at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Packers will get to host the NFC Championship Game this year. Green Bay has made several NFC Championship Games in Rodgers’ tenure, but this will be the first one taking place at home.

Green Bay will take on either New Orleans or Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game next weekend. Packers veteran lineman Corey Linsley sent a clear message about the team’s mindset heading into that game.

“This year, we’re fortunate to have the game here. I think that obviously plays in our favor. For the guys who have been around here throughout those 4 championship games, the level of urgency is definitely heightened,” the All-Pro lineman said.

That’s a pretty good mindset to have – and one that is surely shared by his teammates.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans, meanwhile, will kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.