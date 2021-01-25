Packers Veteran Was Asked About Aaron Rodgers’ Postgame Comments

Aaron Rodgers made a cryptic comment concerning his future with the Packers after falling to the Bucs in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Rodgers told reporters in his postgame presser his future is “uncertain” at the moment. It was a bizarre comment to begin with considering the Packers have gone to the NFC Championship two years in a row and there’s not many better opportunities for him at the moment.

Unlike Rodgers, Packers center Corey Linsley’s future is actually up in the air as his free agency looms this off-season. Linsley will soon have to figure out his future plans and where he’d like to play for the next few seasons. There’s no doubt Green Bay will be in the mix, but there’s a bit of confusion regarding the organization’s quarterback situation.

The Packers center was confused by Rodgers’ postgame comments on Sunday. Linsley won’t speculate on what the veteran quarterback meant by it, though.

“Honestly, I’m not going to speculate on what he said,” Linsley said of Rodgers’ comment, via Pro Football Talk. “He said what he said. I don’t know what he meant by it. So, it is what it is, you know? That’s really all I have to say about it.”

This is developing into quite a dramatic situation.

Aaron Rodgers really made it sound like he’s unsure if he wants to play for the Packers anymore. We’ll find out if he stands by his implication in coming months.

The Packers can’t afford to let No. 12 just walk away. It’s going to be a hectic off-season.