Packers Wide Receiver Carted To Locker Room On Sunday

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers' thin wide receiver corps is down another player early in today's game.

Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs came up lame in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. Doubs was hit in the lower right leg after hauling in an 18-yard reception.

The 2022 fourth-round pick hobbled to the sideline and eventually had to be carted to the locker room.

Here is a closer look at the play where Doubs was hurt.

Doubs entered today's game with 30 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay is already without one wide receiver (Randall Cobb), and has two others, Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, playing through injuries. They can ill afford to lose Doubs for an extended period of time.

The Packers-Lions game is currently scoreless late in the first quarter. Green Bay appeared poised to take the lead moments ago, but Aaron Rodgers was intercepted in the end zone.