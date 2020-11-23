Packers Wide Receiver Says He Got Death Threats After Loss

A Green Bay Packers wide receiver says he got death threats following Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a 26-year-old wide receiver, fumbled a pass from Aaron Rodgers in overtime. The Packers went on to lose to the Colts, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Valdes-Scantling took to Twitter to say that he got death threats following the loss.

“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back,” the Packers wide receiver wrote.

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams showed his support for his teammate on social media. He took to Twitter and backed Valdes-Scantling.

“Been there my dawg. You know we got you! We all you need,” he wrote.

Valdes-Scantling is in his third season in the NFL. He’s only played for the Packers, who have an extremely loyal and passionate fan base, but clearly, some fans take things too far.

The Packers fell to 7-3 on the season with Sunday’s loss, though they remain one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Green Bay is scheduled to return to the field on Sunday night against NFC North rival Chicago. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.