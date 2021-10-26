Randall Cobb Reacts To Packers’ Wide Receiver Situation

Aaron Rodgers has elevated his wide receiver corps in the past. He may really need to do it this week, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the Green Bay Packers‘ unit.

All-Pro wide out Davante Adams, arguably the best in the game, is now on the COVID-19/Reserve list. If he’s vaccinated and has two negative tests before the game against the Arizona Cardinals, he could conceivably return, but with that game set for Thursday night, the turnaround is very fast.

Moments ago, we found out that Allen Lazard is also hitting the COVID-19 list. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s deep threat, remains out with injury, though he could conceivably be activated this week. That leaves veteran Randall Cobb, in his first year back with the Packers, as the top wide receiver available. Rodgers is fifth on the roster in receptions, with 14, and fourth in receiving yards with 179. He has two touchdown receptions on the season, and is one of five Packers to hit that mark.

Cobb’s relationship with his quarterback goes back a long time, and he’s certainly not afraid to play in a big game. Still, he says that he has to stay prepared to “be thrown into a different situation that (he’ll) have to prepare for.”

Randall Cobb said his approach to Thursday’s game won’t be any different because of Davante Adams’ COVID situation but he said, “I may be thrown into a different situation that I’ll have to prepare for.” pic.twitter.com/BnhaXF83gW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 26, 2021

He’s also been in communication with rookie Amari Rodgers about taking advantage of the opportunities that he’ll have this week. Rodgers was an exciting playmaker at Clemson, and there was plenty of hype for him after he was selected in the third round.

Rodgers has just two receptions for 33 yards so far, so this could be a breakout spot for him.

Randall Cobb says of Davante Adams, “He will be missed,” while adding he had a talk with Amari Rodgers about making the most of the bigger opportunity he might get Thursday and using it as a chance to make coaches play him in the future. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 26, 2021

They’ll be joined by Equanimeous St. Brown, who has just one catch for no yards, and a rush for 13 yards this year. He has 29 career catches for 445 yards and a score. Tight end Robert Tonyan, who has come down to earth after his stellar season in 2020, could see an increased workload as well. He has 155 yards and two scores on 15 receptions this year.

The 6-1 Packers face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

[Rob Demovsky]