Packers Worked Out A Notable Running Back Tuesday

On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers took care of the Seattle Seahawks with relative ease.

Aaron Rodgers returned to the starting lineup and led the Packers to a 17-0 win over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Unfortunately, the win came with a significant cost as running back Aaron Jones suffered a mild MCL sprain.

“Aaron Jones was found to have a mild MCL sprain after his MRI, source said, which mean he’s out 1-2 weeks. Relatively good news overall,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week.

Despite receiving relatively good news about Jones, the Packers still felt the need to bring in a veteran running back for workouts. According to a new report, the Packers brought in veteran tailback Kerryon Johnson.

With Aaron Jones banged up, the #Packers worked out former #Lions second-round RB Kerryon Johnson today. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2021

Johnson, a former second-round pick by the Detroit Lions, has been busy this season. He’s worked out for several teams, including the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, he clearly hasn’t done enough to get signed. Perhaps an injury to Aaron Jones is what Johnson needs to get back on a roster.

With Jones out for a week or two, former second-round pick A.J. Dillon should get the bulk of the work. Against the Seahawks, Dillon racked up 128 total yards and two touchdowns.