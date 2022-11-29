Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout.

Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts.

By working out Morgan this Tuesday, the Packers are making sure they have an emergency quarterback on speed dial.

Morgan actually grew up watching Brett Favre, so we'd imagine he's excited about potentially joining Green Bay's roster.

In the event Rodgers doesn't start this Sunday against the Bears, the Packers would need Jordan Love to lead the way. He had 113 passing yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

That being said, Rodgers announced on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he plans on playing this weekend.

"I got good news with the scans yesterday," Rodgers said. "So, I plan on playing this week."

The Packers are 4-8 heading into this Sunday's game.