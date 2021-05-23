Packers Working Out Notable Former College Quarterback

Even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t show up to Green Bay Packers training camp, it looks like there will be no shortage of quarterbacks getting reps.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Packers are working out former Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III. Hammond is most notable for his incredible 2019 campaign with the Falcons, during which he led them to 11 wins.

In 2019, Hammond completed 50.5-percent of his passes for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 553 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Falcons went 11-2, winning the Cheez-It Bowl and finishing No. 22 in the nation – their highest ranking since 1998.

Hammond left Air Force after the 2020 season as the school’s all-time leader in passing efficiency and yards per completion. He went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Donald Hammond III joins a growing Packers QBs room that includes Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert. Whether Aaron Rodgers stays in that room, only time will tell.

It’s rare that we see this many quarterbacks on a single team before training camp. Then again, it’s rare that a team has the kind of problem that the Packers are having right now.

Rodgers and the Packers remain in a standoff over his future with the team. No end appears to be in sight as speculation runs rampant.

The situation may be a boon for Hammond, Love, Bortles or Benkert though.

Which quarterbacks will make the Packers’ 53-man roster this year?