Packers WR Makes Confident Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers‘ decision to draft Jordan Love as the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers has thrown into question their commitment to their two-time MVP.

But Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling remains confident that Rodgers is going nowhere fast. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Valdes-Scantling expressed full confidence in Rodgers.

Valdes-Scantling’s prediction is that Rodgers stays with Green Bay “for years to come”. He does not expect Rodgers to retire or otherwise leave “until he’s ready to stop playing”.

“Our quarterback that we have right now is great — the best quarterback to ever throw a football,” Valdes-Scantling said. “It’s kind of the same thing when he came in learning under a great quarterback like Brett Favre. Aaron is going to plan on being our quarterback for years to come, until he’s ready to stop playing. That’s not a doubt. There’s no competition battle or anything like that; 12 is the guy, and he’s going to be the guy until he’s ready to stop playing football, so we can nip that in the bud now.”

As optimistic as Valdes-Scantling’s words are, they don’t appear overly realistic. Only a handful of quarterbacks taken in the first round in the past 15 years have waited more than one year to get their first start.

And of the 47 quarterbacks taken in the first round since 2005, Rodgers is the only one who waited a whopping four years for his first start.

Even if Rodgers remains completely healthy for the next few years, it’s hard to imagine the Packers will wait until he approaches his contract year to see what he can do.

Change is coming to Green Bay, and it may be sooner rather than later.