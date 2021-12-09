Packers WR Randall Cobb Receives Brutal Injury News

The Green Bay Packers have endured a lot of injuries and absences this season but still sit near the top of the NFC with a 9-3 record. Unfortunately, some brutal injury news on star wide receiver Randall Cobb may put a damper on things.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Cobb is “going to be out for a while” with a core injury. With that description and only six weeks left in the regular season, we may not see him until January – or the playoffs.

Cobb has not missed a game this season and has been one of the most reliable weapons for the Packers outside of Davante Adams. He has 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season – top three on the team in all categories.

The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler is in his first year of his return to the team after spending the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. Green Bay traded a sixth-round pick to Houston to get him back this past July. They then gave him a three-year contract.

Matt LaFleur said WR Randall Cobb is "going to be out for a while" with what the Packers said was a core injury. While rookie Amari Rodgers is a natural slot replacement, LaFleur said Lazard, St. Brown and Adams all could get snaps in that spot. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 9, 2021

The Green Bay Packers offense has been humming over the last two weeks. Their games against the Vikings and Rams saw them post two of their three highest point totals this season.

They’ve won all three of their games where Randall Cobb has found the endzone.

But the Packers have proven that they have the depth to withstand some pretty notable injuries and absences.

Will the Packers offense continue to thrive even after Cobb’s injury?