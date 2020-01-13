The controversial Jimmy Graham catch that served as the final play of the Packers-Seahawks game will likely be debated for days. But Packers wide receiver Davante Adams believes he has the evidence that will put the issue to bed.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Adams posted an image of a still from the controversial play. The image shows a red line approximating the actual first down marker instead of the FOX estimated yellow line.

Based on the image, it seems that Graham crossed the red line, earning the first down and sealing the Packers win.

Naturally, Adams had to add his two cents on top of the visual evidence. So in big letters he wrote, “Shut up” to silence the critics.

Davante Adams has evidently found the “additional footage.” pic.twitter.com/trnGK7R1cO — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 13, 2020

But despite the evidence Adams presented, fans on Twitter still aren’t convinced.

Some pointed out that the angle in the image doesn’t show where the football is when Graham hit the ground.

Still can’t see the football🤷🏻‍♂️ — Cardiac Kemba☘️ (@lightning_1403) January 13, 2020

Ball is still not ahead of the red line. — CG3 (@colingladden) January 13, 2020

Others decided to photoshop the first down line to show a funny way in which Graham could have made it.

I see it. I dk wat yall are complaining about! He got it! pic.twitter.com/VJevqPpMum — ZIM2020🇺🇸FixTheOLine🇺🇲 (@nacollins323) January 13, 2020

It’s obvious he made it! pic.twitter.com/CuZdIgSjft — Matt Savage (@SavagePoker) January 13, 2020

Despite Davante Adams’ best efforts, it doesn’t look like this controversial final play will be settled on soon.

But now Seahawks fans are left with a difficult choice in the NFC Championship Game: Root for the Packers, who they think stole a win from them; or, root for their NFC West arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Did Jimmy Graham get the first down on that controversial final play?