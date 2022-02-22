Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question.

Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.

“We will have a massive guest one hour from now,” McAfee said. “I never gave the name away of the guest who is coming on one hour from now, but the internet had it trending last night. Aaron Rodgers will join us one hour from now.”

McAfee wants fans to know that he’s not sure Rodgers will discuss his future with the Packers while on the show.

“What’s he chatting about? We don’t know. Lot of people are assuming he’ll be making his big announcement, his decision on what his future is. I’d like to let everyone know that I’m not 100 percent sure that’ll happen.”

Today kicks off the 2022 NFL Season for this show.. @AaronRodgers12 will be joining us 👀👀#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7CxNY3J1PN — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022

Rodgers posted a lengthy message on Instagram, thanking several of his teammates on the Green Bay Packers.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Rodgers wrote. “To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.”

We’ll see if Rodgers cares to elaborate on those comments during this Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.