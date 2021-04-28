Pat McAfee Reacts To Packers’ Situation With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have been struggling to build around Aaron Rodgers through the NFL Draft. But Pat McAfee seems to think that their draft failures have a bigger impact overall.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, McAfee suggested that the Packers have “mailed it in” for taking players like QB Jordan Love instead of addressing pressing needs. He feels that the Packers constant preparation for the future is harming them in the present.

“If you look at the top of the AFC and if you look at the top of the NFC, there are teams that are absolutely loaded with talent, just an immense amount of talent,” McAfee said. “They got weapons galore. If you went all-in around Aaron Rodgers and got him maybe a talented wide receiver, another one even though Davante [Adams is] incredible, and big Bob Tonyan’s great and MVS [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] is a stud.

“But if they would go in and get more weapons around him so if somebody gets injured they’re OK and they can make a run, or maybe bulking up that defense that seems to get beat whenever they have to make a stop. There’s a lot of things they could do, but with the Packers it seems like what they always do is they just prepare for the future and kind of mail it in.”

Pat McAfee went on to suggest that whoever the Packers pick in the 2021 NFL Draft might be good “three years from now”. But in the present, the team won’t get better in 2021 than they were in 2020, and the team will suffer in the short term because of it.

“They’ll make some boring move that will end up being good for them as they get three years from now and the team will still be good, but Aaron Rodgers is the best in the game, the MVP,” McAfee said. “If they were just to make some moves and go all-in and think differently than they’ve chosen to do it would be great news for everybody, including Packers fans.”

The Packers are coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances but have been to the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In that span, Rodgers has won the MVP award three times.

We’ll find out just how eager the Packers are to get back tomorrow through Saturday.