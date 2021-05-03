Peter King Shares His ‘Gut Feeling’ On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and he so strongly opposes the Packers at the moment that he could give up football entirely.

That’s the latest “gut feeling” from NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King, anyway.

Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay – news that broke right before the 2021 NFL Draft – could reportedly walk away from the game if he’s not traded by the Packers.

While there are a couple of favorites emerging for a potential Rodgers trade, it remains to be seen if Green Bay will move him. It’s possible the Packers will force Rodgers to make a decision – either play the season in Green Bay or retire.

King wrote on Monday morning that he believes Rodgers could choose the latter.

I would expect Rodgers to not participate in any offseason work with the Packers, and to hope the Packers would change their minds about trading him. Denver would still be an option, I think, and maybe Las Vegas. (Rodgers-Mahomes twice a year for the next four years, maybe?) Or, maybe with four to six weeks to simmer, and an olive branch from Green Bay brass (Rodgers loves Packer franchise history), he’ll go back. But right now I doubt it. My gut feeling—and that’s all it is—is he’d prefer to not play football this year than to play for the Packers.

Rodgers has talked about playing into his 40s, so it would be pretty crazy to see him walking away at 37.