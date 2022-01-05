Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football.

The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.

Peyton and Eli Manning brought on a number of guests Monday night, including Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During his appearance on the show, Peyton had a special bit of advice for Rodgers.

“If you win this fourth MVP, I don’t think you really wanna get to five,” Peyton said. “I think you just retire and you go off into the sunset.”

Peyton wants @AaronRodgers12 to slow down on the MVP awards 😅 "If you win this fourth MVP, I don't think you really wanna get to five. I think you just retire and you go off into the sunset." pic.twitter.com/9JJzPvEief — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2022

Rodgers is the favorite to win the MVP award yet again this season. If he does, that would give him four total – more than any other player in the league not named Peyton Manning.

Of course, with Tom Brady taking down records left and right, Manning wants one of his records to stick around. Peyton is also the last player to win back-to-back MVP awards, which he did in 2008-09.

Will Rodgers win anther one?