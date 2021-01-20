With the NFL season almost over, the Professional Football Writers of America are announcing their winners this week for the most prestigious individual awards. Moments ago, they announced the winner of its MVP award.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the PFWA’s MVP of the 2020 season. This isn’t all that surprising when you look at the numbers he posted this year, throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Heading into this season, there were some concerns around the league that Rodgers’ skills were declining. Clearly any talk about his potential demise were premature.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were both in the running for the MVP, but it’s tough to give it to someone other than Rodgers. He was just that good for the Packers this season.

The @PFWAwriters has announced its individual award winners for the 2020 season:

MVP: Aaron Rodgers

Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2021

Earlier this week, the Professional Football Writers of America named Justin Herbert its Rookie of the Year. The PFWA also announced its choices for the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Derrick Henry was named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was such an impressive season for the Tennessee Titans running back.

As for Defensive Player of the Year, that title went to Aaron Donald. It seems like he wins that award every season due to his absurd production.

Do you agree with the PFWA’s pick for MVP?