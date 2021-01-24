Photo: Davante Adams’ NFC Championship Cleats Are Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the NFC Championship Game for the third time in the past 25 years today. To mark the occasion, Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams broke out a special pair of cleats.

During the game, fans got to see Davante Adams rocking a pair of customized Dior 1 Air Jordan cleats. The cleats are customized by footwear artist Dan “Mache” Gamache, who makes special cleats for clients in nearly every major sport.

That ultra-expensive pair of cleats gained renewed attention last week after being worn by Vice President Kamala Harris’ nephew-in-law Nikolas Ajagu during the Presidential Inauguration ceremony. They typically retail for around $10,000.

Clearly Davante Adams wanted to bring his top-shelf cleat for the biggest game of his career. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be working out too great for him.

Davante Adams rockin' the custom Dior 1 cleats 👀 (via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/MkXEwUCuJX — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

The Packers are currently losing 28-17 in the NFC Championship Game. It’s midway through the third quarter as of writing and Adams has just four catches for 34 yards.

And you can bet that NFL fans have reminding everyone who points out just how special Adams’ cleats are.

“He can wear them on the couch in a couple of weeks,” one person commented.

“He’ll be rocking an L in about 90 minutes too,” wrote another.

Maybe the biggest stage wasn’t the right place for Adams to break out his luxury cleats after all…

The NFC Championship Game is being played on FOX.