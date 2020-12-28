Photo: Fans At Tonight’s Packers Snow Game Are Going Viral

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time snow game on Sunday evening.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Tennessee Titans on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Several inches of snow have fallen in the area over the course of Sunday and the snow is still falling on Sunday night.

Lambeau Field looks like a winter wonderland this evening.

The Frozen Tundra at Lambeau Field ❄️ 📺: #TENvsGB | 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/RganWMCjA4 — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020

While the Packers aren’t allowing fans at Lambeau Field, the team is allowing “Packers employees and their household families” to sit in the stands.

Some of them are bravely fighting the elements in the stands on Sunday evening. A particular group of fans was shown on NBC’s broadcast on Sunday night.

Is this worth it?

oh well this looks warm & enjoyable pic.twitter.com/7plseS3AqZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 28, 2020

Hey, at least that group can say they were there for this one. Only a handful of Packers fans will be able to stay that.

Green Bay is putting on quite a show, too.

The Packers lead the Titans, 19-0, midway through the second quarter on Sunday evening. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 12 of 14 completions.

The game is airing on NBC.