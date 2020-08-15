Photo Of Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon Is Going Viral

When the Green Bay Packers selected AJ Dillon with their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the fan base was a little confused by the selection. To be fair, that was before fans saw his incredible physique.

Every team in the NFL is going through its first actually weekend of training camp. As long as media members pass their COVID-19 tests, they’ll be allowed to attend practice sessions.

Fortunately for Packers fans, the media took a few pictures of Dillon. Let’s just say that people are freaking out over the size of his legs.

In fact, Dillon might give Saquon Barkley a run for his money as the strongest tailback in the NFL.

Here’s the photo of Dillon going viral on Twitter:

AJ Dillon doesn’t do leg day. His legs do every day. (📷: @RobDemovsky) pic.twitter.com/pxOFZnnJ6i — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) August 15, 2020

Dillon probably won’t start this year for Green Bay since Aaron Jones is on the roster. The fourth-year running back had an incredible season in Matt LaFleur’s offense, rushing for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns.

It’ll be interesting to see how LaFleur divides the workload between Dillon and Jones. After all, Dillon is coming off another All-ACC season. He finished his final year at Boston College with 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Green Bay was one win away from making the Super Bowl last season. Instead of relying heavily on the arm of Aaron Rodgers, the team could lean on its dynamic pair of tailbacks.