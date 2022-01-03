Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo.

During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique group of fans at the iconic stadium. Three men were seen either without shirts or taking their shirts off in the single-digit Wisconsin cold.

They were clearly having the time of their lives. One of them appeared to be wearing suspenders under his winter coat. But all three were cherry-red from the extreme cold.

The Bovada Sportsbook decided to have some fun with it too. Taking to Twitter, the company asked the hypothetical, “These dudes walk into a bar, what are they ordering?”

Some of the replies are hilarious:

These dudes walk into a bar, what are they ordering? #MINvsGB pic.twitter.com/Kwc4QoDW7J — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 3, 2022

“They ordering bud lights and I gotta tell them “only asahi on draft” to which they ask what that is, try it, and proceed to order 25 total. Throw in some Szechwan wings,” one fan wrote.

“Cheese Curds and three pitchers of Old Milwaukee,” a more Wisconsin-minded fan said.

“Pabst and 100 wings,” wrote a third.

We may see these Packers fans again at least once in the weeks to come. The Packers have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, so if they win the NFC Divisional Round, we’ll see them at Lambeau Field again in the NFC Championship Game.

We can’t wait.