Photo Of Packers RB AJ Dillon At Practice Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers are likely going to look for second-year running back A.J. Dillon to carry a heavier load in 2021.

Physically, that doesn’t appear to be an issue for Dillon. The man they call “The Quadfather” tallied 845 rushing attempts in three college seasons and is built like a refrigerator on tree trunks.

It seems like every so often a photo of Dillon’s massive legs goes viral. Today is one of those days, thanks to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

Even compared to fellow running back Aaron Jones, Dillon’s lower base stands out for its…sturdiness.

#Packers RB AJ Dillon is just a massive, massive human. Like, Hulk size. pic.twitter.com/v5vvz8ZYeg — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 25, 2021

Green Bay took Dillon with the 62nd overall pick of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played behind Jones and Jamaal Williams, rushing for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries in 11 games.

Williams is gone now though, meaning a bigger role awaits the former Boston College star. He’ll be counted on to wear down defenses in his limited snaps, or take advantage of his power in certain situations.