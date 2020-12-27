Photo: Updated Look At Lambeau Field For Tonight’s Game

Buckle up, NFL fans: snow football will take place on Sunday night.

Two of the league’s best prepare to square off as the 11-3 Green Bay Packers welcome in the 10-4 Tennessee Titans to Lambeau Field. Both teams lead their respective divisions and would like to leave Week 16 with a win.

But the snow will add an extra variable to what’s already expected to be an exciting game. The weather has been rough all afternoon long and should continue through the night in Green Bay. As a result, both teams will have to make drastic adjustments to deal with the elements.

Here’s an updated look at Lambeau Field just a few hours away from kick-off, courtesy of Packers legend John Kuhn.

Of course, the Packers have become accustomed to playing in awful weather. The Titans on the other hand typically get decent weather all season long in Nashville.

However, Tennessee might be better equipped to deal with messy conditions when the two teams get together on Sunday. The Titans will likely rely heavily on running back Derrick Henry, just as they’ve done all season. The veteran power ballcarrier is in the midst of the best season of his career and should have another heavy workload on Sunday. Through 14 games, Henry has racked up 1,679 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Green Bay tends to rely more on Aaron Rodgers and an elite passing game. Aaron Jones will likely need to prepare for a bigger game on the ground, as opposed to his normal catch-heavy role. With a win, the Packers will retake sole possession as the top seed in the NFC.

One thing’s for sure: this game will be one to watch.

Fans can watch Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field later tonight. The game will air on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.