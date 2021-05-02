The Spun

Photos: Aaron Rodgers’ Outfit Goes Viral At Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday amid major speculation about his future with the Green Bay Packers.

The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Green Bay, according to multiple reports, though he didn’t address that at the Kentucky Derby.

“He didn’t want to talk on camera,” Mike Tirico said on NBC on Saturday. “I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP.

“We’re just not sure how this is going to play out. Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers side and when Aaron does speak.”

While Rodgers did not want to talk on camera, his outfit certainly went viral on social media.

There were also jokes made about the differences between Rodgers’ look and Tom Brady’s look. Both attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rodgers had quite a crew with him on Saturday. He was at the Kentucky Derby with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, and some former teammates. Miles Teller, who’s done several movies with Woodley, was also part of the group.

Rodgers and Co. clearly had fun on Saturday, though the next few weeks will be extremely interesting to watch.


