Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.

“I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked,” Love said about Rodgers. “Just because with Kurt testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn’t know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was … wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I’m confident in myself.”

Love, a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will have plenty of friends and family members cheering him on Sunday afternoon.

Among those cheering hardest: his girlfriend, Ronika Stone.

Stone, a California native, played college volleyball at Oregon. She and Love have been dating for a while.

Stone, with nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, is likely to see her profile rise in notoriety following Sunday’s game.

The Packers and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.