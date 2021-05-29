Poll Reveals How Jeopardy! Viewers Feel About Aaron Rodgers

Before reports about his rift with the Green Bay Packers stole the show, Aaron Rodgers was making headlines as the celebrity guest host of Jeopardy! in April.

Rodgers was the guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks, proving that he has the knowledge and humor to handle the late Alex Trebek’s role. However, the Packers quarterback isn’t the only celebrity who has been on Jeopardy! this year.

So far this year, we’ve seen Buzzy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Ken Jennings, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Mike Richards, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker behind the Jeopardy! podium. We’ll eventually get to see Joe Buck, LeVar Burton, Mayim Bialik, David Faber, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos get a crack at the gig.

Though a final decision as to who’ll become the full-time host of Jeopardy! hasn’t been made yet, the fans have spoken. Ken Jennings received the most votes to become the permanent host in a recent poll from CivicScience. Believe it or not, Aaron Rodgers was actually second.

From CivicScience:

These have functioned as high-profile auditions for the guest hosts, and longtime Jeopardy! viewers are starting to pick favorites. According to a recent CivicScience study, Jeopardy! fans are most enthusiastic about Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings taking over for Trebek (22%), but surprise contender Aaron Rodgers is polling right behind him (16%) — and significantly ahead of the other guest hosts. Jennings, the first and longest-tenured guest host, has long been considered a shoo-in for the job, but he might have some competition.

In April, Rodgers addressed the idea of him becoming the full-time host of Jeopardy! while remaining an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do Jeopardy!. So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Would you like to see Jeopardy! name Aaron Rodgers its full-time host?