Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Best Player Through Week 2

With the first two weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, Pro Football Focus has named the best player in the league. It turns out no player has graded higher through Week 2 than Aaron Rodgers.

Pro Football Focus gave Rodgers a 95.6 grade through the first two games. Clearly talks about his demise were premature.

Rodgers has been dynamic for the Packers thus far, throwing for 604 yards and six touchdowns. What’s most impressive is that he owns a 119.4 quarterback rating during that stretch. We haven’t seen him play this well since 2011.

The good news for Green Bay is that Rodgers’ dominant start has come against two division rivals. That’ll go a long way in the team’s quest for the NFC North title.

While young quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will receive plenty of praise this week, Rodgers can not be forgotten. It seems like another year in Matt LaFleur’s system has done wonders for him.

Next up on the schedule for Rodgers and the Packers is a Sunday night showdown with the Saints.

Considering that New Orleans just gave up 34 points to Las Vegas on Monday night, another offensive outburst could be on tap for Green Bay. At the very least, Rodgers should have his way with a very inconsistent secondary.