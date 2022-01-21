Randall Cobb Has Telling Comment Before Packers-49ers Game

The Green Bay Packers will have Randall Cobb back at their disposal this weekend for their playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. On Thursday, the veteran wide receiver was activated off injured reserve.

Cobb missed time this season due to torn muscles in his abdomen. Before he went down, Cobb had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Though it’s unclear what role Cobb will have in Saturday’s game, he seems confident that his return will give the Packers a boost.

“Unfortunately I’ve dealt with injuries throughout my career, but every time I come back from one something great happens,” Cobb said, via the Packers’ official site. “So hopefully we keep that streak going.

After missing 10 games due to a leg injury in 2013, Cobb returned and had two touchdown receptions in a dramatic win against the Chicago Bears.

Cobb also had an epic return in 2017, hauling in three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in a playoff win over the New York Giants.

Cobb didn’t record a single catch when the Packers and 49ers met in Week 3 of this season. Davante Adams, however, had over 130 yards and a touchdown.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Packers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.