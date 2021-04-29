Look: Randall Cobb Reacts To Situation With Aaron Rodgers

Needless to say, the NFL world was sent into a frenzy on Thursday, as a report from Adam Schefter revealed that Aaron Rodgers‘ tenure with the Green Bay Packers may be nearing an end. With the NFL Draft serving as a backdrop for the stunning news, media members raced to make sense of the league’s newest disgruntled quarterback.

Meanwhile, current NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb took to Twitter to react to the report. The former Green Bay Packer spent the first eight seasons of his career with Rodgers throwing him the football, so naturally the news hit a little closer to home.

Cobb reached the peak of his game with the three-time MVP under center, making the Pro Bowl in 2014. He ended his stint with the Packers in 2018, after racking up 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Take a look at Cobb’s reaction to the news on Thursday:

Cobbs wasn’t the only current NFL player to express his surprise at the recent news out of Green Bay. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a Packers teammate of Rodgers’, and Patrick Mahomes both took to Twitter to give their reactions on the developing situation.

“Well I see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting…” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote on Thursday.

The players echoed the feelings of thousands of NFL fans on Thursday who were shocked to hear that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Although the offseason began on shaky terms, most reports indicated that the Packers and their franchise quarterback would be able to smooth things over.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst hopes to do just that and remains unwilling to deal Rodgers. However, if the 37-year-old quarterback is serious about pushing his way out, he may have the leverage to do so.

The Packers will be on the clock late in the first-round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but most of the league’s focus will be on their complex situation with Aaron Rodgers.