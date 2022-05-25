Randall Cobb Reveals Advice He Gave Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Freshly drafted and just starting this career, wide receiver Christian Watson is in the same spot Randall Cobb was with the Green Bay Packers 11 years ago.

Cobb, who is now heading into his second season of his second go-around with the Packers, told reporters today he has been impressed with Watson, the team's second-round pick. He said the North Dakota State product as "the total package."

Additionally, Cobb shared the advice he gave Watson when the two carpooled to OTAs together yesterday,

"Just enjoy the process and have fun with it, don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does," Cobb said, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

As a rookie in 2011, Cobb had an immediate role, catching 25 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown in 15 games. Green Bay will probably be looking for more production than that out of Watson in 2022, considering the need the team has at wideout.

Watson told reporters yesterday that he is looking to learn from veterans like Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, who are willing to help even though the youngster may be eating into their playing time or target share.

"They want the best out of me regardless of the business of the NFL, so I'm trying to pick everyone's brain," Watson said.

The Packers continue their first week of voluntary OTAs tomorrow.